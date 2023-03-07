Illegal gun found in abandoned building in Mount Salem

A team of officers assigned to the Mount Salem police in St James today seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Bronx, Mount Salem.

The police report that about 3 a.m., an operation was conducted in the area when an abandoned building was searched.

During the search, a Glock 9mm Gen4 pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm cartridges were found, according to the police.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.