Illegal gun found in abandoned building in Mount Salem
Published:Tuesday | March 7, 2023 | 3:21 PM
A team of officers assigned to the Mount Salem police in St James today seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Bronx, Mount Salem.
The police report that about 3 a.m., an operation was conducted in the area when an abandoned building was searched.
During the search, a Glock 9mm Gen4 pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm cartridges were found, according to the police.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigations are ongoing.
