Immigration Corner | Eligibility for a UK Ancestry visa

Dear Mr Bassie,

Please explain who is eligible for a United Kingdom (UK) Ancestry visa. I look forward to your response.

— HT

Dera HT,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Persons can apply for a UK Ancestry visa if they belong to one of the following categories, they are:

• a Commonwealth citizen;

• a British overseas citizen;

• a British overseas territories citizen;

• a British national (overseas);

• a citizen of Zimbabwe.

Those persons must also prove that one of their grandparents was born in the United Kingdom (UK), the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and they meet the other eligibility requirements.

THE LENGTH OF TIME FOR THE APPLICATION

The earliest a person can apply is three months before they travel. They should get a decision on their visa within three weeks when applying from outside the UK. The application fees for a UK Ancestry visa costs £531.

HEALTHCARE SURCHARGE

Please be aware that persons may also have to pay the healthcare surcharge as part of their application. It is advisable that the applicants check how much they will have to pay before applying. This can be checked online.

HOW LONG PERSONS CAN REMAIN

Persons can stay in the UK for five years on this visa. If they have lived in the UK for five years on this visa, they may be able to either apply to extend their visa for a further five years or apply to settle permanently in the UK; that is, apply for ‘indefinite leave to remain’.

WHAT PERSONS CAN AND CANNOT DO

With a UK Ancestry visa, persons can work, study, and bring their partner or child. Please note that the work can be:

• Paid or voluntary;

• Full-time or part time;

• In self-employment or in a job where someone employs them.

Please be aware that persons cannot change (‘switch’) into this visa if they went to the UK on a different visa; or get public funds.

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible, persons must prove that they are 17 years old or over; have enough money without help from public funds to support and house themselves and any dependents. They should be aware that they can plan to work in the UK.

APPLICANT’S ANCESTRY

Persons must show that they have a grandparent born in one of the following circumstances:

• In the UK, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man;

• Before March 31, 1922, in what is now Ireland;

• On a ship or aircraft that was either registered in the UK or belonged to the UK government.

PERSONS CAN CLAIM ANCESTRY IF:

• They or their parent were adopted;

• Their parents or grandparents were not married.

Please be aware that persons cannot claim UK ancestry through stepparents.

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.co