M16 rifles, cache of ammunition found in Salt Spring, St James

The police are reporting the seizure of two M16 assault rifles and 21 assorted rounds of ammunition in an abandoned building in Salt Spring, St James today.

No one was arrested in relation to the find.

It was reported that about midday a police-military team conducted a targeted raid at the abandoned building on Rough Road in Salt Spring.

During a search of the building, two M16 assault rifles with a magazine containing sixteen 5.56 rounds and five 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.