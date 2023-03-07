Mother and son killed in fire in Westmoreland

A 37-year-old woman and her five-year-old son, died in a fire which destroyed their concrete and board house in Berkshire, Westmoreland, on Monday night.

The woman has been identified as Keisha Walters and her son as Joel Brown.

Reports are that about 10:40 p.m., residents of the community alerted the fire department and the police after fire and smoke were seen in a section of the dwelling.

On the arrival of the firemen, the house was already engulfed in flames and they could only carry out cooling down operations.

The body of the woman and her son were discovered beneath the burnt rubble shortly after, and removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

-Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.