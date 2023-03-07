No new taxes

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has announced that Jamaicans will not be faced with new taxes for the sixth consecutive fiscal year.

Clarke opened the Budget Debate in Parliament this afternoon.

The more than one trillion dollar budget is to be financed through existing revenue channels.

Clarke lauded the Government's management of the economy.

