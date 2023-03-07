Police probing three shooting incidents in Portmore

Police in Portmore, St Catherine, were kept busy between last night and this morning, probing at least three shooting scenes in the municipality.

Two men were shot, one fatally in Watson Grove, Gregory Park at 9 p.m. Two others were shot and injured in Reid's Pen about 9:20 p.m., and another man was gunned down on Port Henderson Road about 1:20 a.m.

The police say they do not think the crimes are related.

-Corey Robinson

