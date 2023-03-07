Prosecution, guard charged in Slickianna murder case to have talks

WESTERN BUREAU:

Security guard Rohan Rose, one of two men charged in connection with the death of popular media influencer Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, is expected to get a clearer picture of the legal challenges awaiting him following consultations between his lawyers and the prosecutors in the case against him.

The 47-year-old appeared briefly before presiding High Court Justice Andrea Thomas in the St James Circuit Court on Monday, where the prosecution requested additional time to assess the file and to have additional discussions with his attorney, Martyn Thomas.

No details were given as to the reason for the discussions to be held.

Rose’s $500,000 bail was extended to his next court date, which is set for April 26.

Rose is charged with misprision of a felony in relation to Townsend’s death, while his co-accused, Rushane Patterson, is charged with murder.

Townsend’s body was retrieved from the sea off the Reading coastline in St James, on October 21, 2022. A post-mortem examination revealed that she was strangled.

According to police reports, Townsend travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay on October 20 and was picked up by Patterson. They later visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guest house in St James.

It is alleged that during the night, an argument developed between them, following which Patterson strangled Townsend and disposed of her body.

Patterson allegedly contacted Rose and confessed to killing Townsend, but Rose did not report the matter to the police. He was taken into custody on November 4, two days after Patterson was arrested.

Rose subsequently gave a statement, which led to Patterson being charged with Townsend’s murder on November 11, and Rose being charged with misprision.

The 33-year-old Patterson, who is still in jail, is expected to have his bail hearing in the St James Circuit Court on Thursday.

christopher.serju@gleanerjm.com