Quick action limits fire damage at Lucea supermarket

Quick action by bus operators in Lucea, Hanover, this morning, saved the owners of a supermarket in the town from losing millions of goods to a fire.

The fire, which started at about 4:40 a.m. caused minor damage to a small office upstairs the building.

"When I saw what was happening, I alerted another bus driver who drove to the fire station which is in close proximity, and they responded as quickly as possible," a driver who was on the scene told The Gleaner.

He said within 20 minutes of learning of the fire, the firefighters were in the cooling down process.

"The business operators were extremely lucky", he concluded.

-Janet Silvera

