SLB will no longer require guarantors for PATH applicants

Starting this September, beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) who apply to the Students' Loans Bureau (SLB) will not need guarantors to support their applications.

This was announced by Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, while opening the Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Clarke said that the 'no guarantor policy' reaped success with wards of the State, with the SLB now having 98 applicants from that category, up from 46 a year before.

In addition to extending the policy to PATH beneficiaries, the finance minister announced that for fiscal year 2023/24, the SLB plans to make an additional 4,200 grants of $60,000 available to students from PATH households or from households with income of less than $1.5 million.

These students will also benefit from a waiver of application fees to access loans from the SLB.

“Madame Speaker, we are preserving, maintaining, increasing and sharing the gains of economic reform and economic recovery,” Clarke said.

He also highlighted the continued improvements in operations at the SLB.

The first phase of implementation of a new loan management system, which was launched in June 2022, has allowed for all applications and supporting documents to be submitted online.

The finance minister informed that full implementation of the loan management system will be completed during the 2023/24 fiscal year and will include online loan repayment, online loan balance queries, and online loan statements.

Clarke told the House that during 2022/23, a total of 7,111 SLB customers benefited from a two per cent point reduction in the interest rate on their loans by remaining current with the SLB.

“By adjusting the payment allocation policy to apply payments to the oldest billed amount first, delinquency rate has improved by 2.2 per cent,” he told the House.

