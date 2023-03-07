Teachers in St Ann join in wage protests

Hundreds of students from schools across St Ann were sent home early on Tuesday as teachers protested for an improved salary offer from the Government.

Visits to Ocho Rios Primary and Ocho Rios High schools by The Gleaner confirmed that students were being sent home.

At Ocho Rios primary, a few students were lingering on the compound as they waited for vehicles to pick them up. The school has refused to let them out without a parent or guardian being there to receive them.

At Ocho Rios High, students on the morning shift were seen leaving the premises before the regular dismissal time.

The protest has also affected the Parry Town Primary and Beecher Town All-Age schools.

Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) delegates are to meet tomorrow to further discuss the issues affecting of the teachers.

-Carl Gilchrist

