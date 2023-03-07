Teen girl arrested in death of man following altercation

A 17-year-old girl is now in police custody following the death of 20-year-old Fitz Fuller, otherwise called 'Bless', of Golden Heights, Denham Town in Kingston on Monday.

The police report that about 10 p.m. the teen was walking along Last Street in Denham Town when she was allegedly attacked by Fuller.

A confrontation occurred between the two during which both were injured.

The police were summoned and they were taken to hospital where Fuller was pronounced dead and the teen treated and released.

An investigation was launched into the matter and the teen was arrested.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Lawmen continue to probe the incident.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.