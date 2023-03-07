Westmoreland farmer killed in hit-and-run

Thirty-one-year-old Derval Cunningham, a farmer of Smithfield district in Westmoreland, died as a result of injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Monday night.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 10:15 p.m. Cunningham was riding his bicycle along the main road in Smithfield heading towards Ferris when a motor car heading in the opposite direction allegedly overtook a trailer and collided with him.

The police were summoned and Cunningham was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lawmen are continuing their investigations to ascertain the particulars of the vehicle involved in the crash.

