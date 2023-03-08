Clansman Gang Trial | Ex-soldier among more convictions
Nine more Clansman-One Don Gang members have been found guilty.
Those convicted of being a member of a criminal organisation are:
* Jermaine Robinson
* Jason Brown
* Roel Taylor
* Joseph McDermott
* Jahzeal Blake
* Marco Miller
* Brian Morris
* Ted Prince
* Andre Golding
Brown, who is currently serving a life sentence for murder, was said to be the gang's deputy leader.
Taylor is the cousin of gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, who was previously convicted.
And Robinson is a former member of the Jamaica Defence Force.
All nine are to be sentenced by trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes on July 3.
Meanwhile, Kemar Harrison, who was facing a similar charge of being a member of a criminal organisation, was freed by Sykes.
So too were Chevroy Evan and Ricardo Thomas.
The trial was heard in the Home Circuit Court.
