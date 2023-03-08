Clansman Gang Trial | Ex-soldier among more convictions

Nine more Clansman-One Don Gang members have been found guilty.

Those convicted of being a member of a criminal organisation are:

* Jermaine Robinson

* Jason Brown

* Roel Taylor

* Joseph McDermott

* Jahzeal Blake

* Marco Miller

* Brian Morris

* Ted Prince

* Andre Golding

Brown, who is currently serving a life sentence for murder, was said to be the gang's deputy leader.

Taylor is the cousin of gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, who was previously convicted.

And Robinson is a former member of the Jamaica Defence Force.

All nine are to be sentenced by trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes on July 3.

Meanwhile, Kemar Harrison, who was facing a similar charge of being a member of a criminal organisation, was freed by Sykes.

So too were Chevroy Evan and Ricardo Thomas.

The trial was heard in the Home Circuit Court.

