Clansman Gang Trial | Pastor Stephanie Cole Christie found guilty of being a gang member

St Thomas pastor Stephanie Cole Christie has been found guilty of being a member of the Clansman-One Don Gang.

Presiding judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said the evidence, including the telephone conversation, showed that she is an insider.

The 48-year-old, who was arrested at her church in St Thomas in 2019 while preparing for a celebration for her husband, was said to be the gang's liaison officer and "fixer".

The gangstress, who enjoyed a close relationship with gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, was the individual who delivered messages to persons who he did not want to talk to over the phone.

The court had also heard that she was the person in the gang who was responsible for securing lawyers and bail bond persons for gang members who were arrested.

She was also responsible for communicating with members of the police force on the behalf of alleged gang members.

She would also have information on private police cars in St Catherine.

- Tanesha Mundle

