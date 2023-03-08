E-10 87 up $2.56, E-10 90 up $3.06 and Diesel up $0.25

Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $2.56 to sell for $168.07 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $3.06 to sell for $172.04.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $0.25 per litre to sell for $200.62.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $211.46 per litre following an increase of $0.25.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $1.38 to sell for $211.67.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.25 to sell for $72.01, while butane will move down by $3.06 to sell for $78.48 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com