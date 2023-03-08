Jamaican woman facing deportation from Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC - A Jamaican woman is facing deportation from Bermuda on allegations of living in the British Overseas Territory illegally for four months.

Gabrielle Gangadhar, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared in the Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, where the prosecution alleged she stayed on the island without permission between November 2022 and March 2023.

She has been on remand at the Co-Ed Correctional Facility in St George's.

Magistrate Tyrone Chin adjourned the case until Friday.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cindy Clarke later confirmed that a deportation order had been issued for Gangadhar, but could not say when the order was served.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.