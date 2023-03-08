Kingston West police list wanted men

Detectives assigned to the Kingston West Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) have named two men as wanted.

They are:

* Shevaughn Lawrence of Victoria Street, Arnett Gardens, Kingston 13 who is wanted for murder.

* Rasheem Brown, otherwise called 'Shem', of Regent Street, Denham Town, Kingston 14 who is wanted for shooting with intent.

Lawrence and Brown are urged to report to the Denham Town CIB by Thursday, March 08.

Additionally, anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Denham Town CIB at 876-948- 6443, 119 police emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

