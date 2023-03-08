Lisa Minto passionate about finance

Before joining Sterling Asset Management in 2013, Lisa Minto worked at several top financial institutions such as National Commercial Bank, Citibank, George & Branday Limited and First Global. But finance wasn’t always her top choice. As a child, her heart was set on studying law. However, once she got to The University of the West Indies, she received the opportunity to work at a financial institution part-time, and the exposure was fulfilling. She was intrigued by the many areas of banking and building wealth and decided to transfer to study finance. The rest is history. Today she serves as the assistant vice-president of personal financial planning.

This year for International Women’s Day, the theme is ‘Embracing Equity’. Some would describe embracing equity as ensuring fair treatment, access, equality of opportunity and advancement for everyone while also attempting to identify and remove the barriers that have prevented women. How can we embrace this as women in 2023?

In a male-dominated society, will there ever be true equity? Only when we have a seat at the table and an environment that encourages women’s development and growth at all levels will we achieve equity. Concerted efforts [must be made] to embrace fairness and inclusion of women based on their talent and potential. While embracing equity can be viewed as a complex issue, it cannot and should not be overlooked or taken for granted. The field or profession of finance has always been deemed as one that is mainly male-dominated. Despite this claim, there is evidence to support that women have been making significant strides within this arena. Men can speculate what we bring to the table. We know because we believe it, so we need to create a platform that we will reward and recognise a job well done irrespective of gender to have equal opportunities and pay in the workplace.

What is your mantra?

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I know no matter what life throws at me, I know with God as my guide, I seek the best. So be authentic and stay true to your integrity while striving to be your best self.

What advice would you give young women looking to pursue a career in finance?

If you’re looking for a career that teaches you all aspects of banking, finance, money management, investment, building wealth and changing lives, then you should consider finance. Considering the male-dominated finance industry, be prepared to lean in and assert yourself. I believe it is essential to have people skills as you must meet and greet and rub shoulders. Always stay true to yourself, be adaptable to change and be ready to stand your ground while having a professional attitude.

What strategies should be implemented to ensure that women are represented?

You need to be able to lead and influence others to achieve a common goal. It’s also important to empower others to be their best selves. Be approachable and cognisant of your role and model the behaviour you want others to emulate.

What do you think are the three most important qualities of a successful woman leader?

Being a leader is being able to lead and influence others to achieve the common goal while empowering others to be their best selves. Be approachable and constant with your role and [model] behaviours you want others to emulate. Having all these, the three most important qualities that come to mind are integrity. Don’t compromise your values. Courage, there will be good days and bad days. Celebrate the good and learn from the bad. Perseverance. Don’t give up. Get better.