Minor among four charged for robbery

Three men and a minor have been arrested and charged following a foiled robbery on Kenhill Drive in Pembroke Hall, Kingston 20, on February 28.

Twenty-four-year-old Dwayne McIntosh of Tivoli Gardens, Kingston; 19-year-old Javani Green of Mark Lane, Kingston; 29-year-old Oshane Reid of Cumberland, St Catherine; and a 17-year-old boy have all been charged with robbery with aggravation.

The police say a man was walking along the roadway about 9:10 p.m., when men travelling in a black Honda Fit motor car accosted him.

The man was robbed of several items, including a Samsung cellular phone.

The police responded quickly and coordinated cross-divisional roadblocks resulting in the vehicle with the four men aboard being intercepted on King Street in downtown Kingston.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say several items, including the robbery victim's, were found inside the motor vehicle.

The four were subsequently arrested and charged.

The Hunts Bay police are inviting members of the public, who may have been victims to report the incidents as well as identify their items. Persons may call the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-923- 7111.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.