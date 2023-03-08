MoBay business community to partner on JamaicaEye

The St James business community is to partner with the Government on the national closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance programme dubbed ‘JamaicaEye’, to further support crime-fighting efforts.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), Oral Heaven, said the entity recently met with the commissioner of police to begin plans to establish CCTV cameras in and around the Second City.

“We have identified ways of getting it in St James [and] we are working with the powers that be to get it up and running,” said Heaven.

He was addressing journalists at a press conference at the MBCCI headquarters at Freeport on Thursday, March 2.

He said that any crime-fighting tool and initiative that requires public-private partnership is welcome and will be supported by the chamber, noting that crime should be the concern of every citizen.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

JamaicaEye, launched in 2018, is designed to network CCTVs owned by the ministry as well as accommodate feed from privately owned cameras. Registered private citizens are able to share footage from their cameras in relation to criminal activity and other emergencies.