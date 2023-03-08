Monique Cotterell blazing a trail in manufacturing and distribution

Manufacturing and distribution is typically a male-dominated industry the world over, making Jamaica no different when it comes to female representation and control within the field. Monique Cotterell is disrupting the norm in Jamaica’s industry, however, as executive director, head of human resources, and company secretary at Derrimon Trading Group, one of Jamaica’s largest manufacturing and distribution companies. As a woman in her field, with over 24 years of experience, Cotterell has seen several developments as it relates to gender equity in her field, but there is always room for improvement. In her experience, “There has been a prevailing misconception that women are not designed to lead or should not lead. While this way of thinking has diminished some, there are cultures which still embrace these behaviours, which impedes their ability to leverage the female perspective. As women, we influence the outcome of many important decisions, and by virtue of our ingenuity have been able to balance many roles successfully.” Cotterell spoke on what it is like to be a woman in business.

1. How do you think your industry has promoted the concept of equity? Is there room for improvement?

In my capacity as head of human resources, management of a wide group of talent has given me the opportunity to interact with colleagues across our retail, manufacturing and distribution business. We encourage innovation, independence and good governance, which strengthens our ability to increase revenue and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

Ensuring a diverse workforce and leadership is a priority for us at Derrimon, and has become a necessity for many organisations within our industry. Over the years, there have been strides towards a more equitable work environment; however, there is always room for improvement. We continue to seek avenues to stimulate growth within our ever-changing business landscape.

2. Over the years, in what ways have you experienced a ‘level playing field’ in your industry?

We have had our fair share of challenges over the years. I am happy to see more women rising among the ranks of their respective organisations by not just taking advantage of opportunities, but creating a new realm for themselves. As our scope expands, we embrace equity by levelling this field, while filling each role with the ‘right fit’ of qualified colleagues. I am proud of our female managers and board members who help to steer the way forward.

3. Have you faced any challenges of gender equity within your field, or Jamaican society as a whole?

Truthfully, there will always be challenges, some gender-related as well as culture, work ethic and discipline. As a leader, it is important to remain focused on seeking fact- based solutions to issues facing both genders, while providing clarity on issues as they arise.

4. What are some of the areas for growth or solutions you would propose as it relates to improving gender equity in Jamaican society and culture?

The ability to recognise talent, regardless of gender, is key to improving our current situation. I advocate more exposure for females in senior roles. This action creates an environment which inspires confidence and garners a diverse thought process which is needed to grow and thrive.

5. Can you identify a key source of motivation for you throughout your career journey?

My key source of motivation is my love for people. Throughout my career journey in human resources, transforming lives has been my greatest achievement. I am proud of my team and their accomplishments.

6. Is there a key individual who has influenced your life/career journey positively? If so, what was one of the most memorable things they have ever said or done for you?

My husband. I am blessed to have his constant encouragement and motivation. He reminds me to be my best self and pursue my potential. Everyone needs that person in their corner who believes in ‘I can do it’.

7. What advice would you give specifically to girls/women who are limiting themselves in terms of their career goals?

Any career goal starts with a dream. Achieving that dream is where the hard work comes in. Just because you do not necessarily see your dream in front [of you] doesn’t mean you cannot seek it. It starts with the willingness to learn, seek out opportunities and mentorship, ask insightful questions and relevant advice. Learn to tap into the experiences and expertise of others to start on your path to achievement.

8. What advice do you have for women looking to start or grow their own business, or advance within the company they work for?

Is there a manager, colleague or possible mentor in your respective field who has a consistent and impactful work ethic you admire? Don’t be afraid to seek them out and learn from them. Make your growth your priority. While learning, get to know and understand your purpose. What fuels your ambition? Once you understand this, you will start taking the steps to achieve. Adopt a learning attitude, get inquisitive about the different aspects of starting and running a business. Keep abreast of industry news. Stay informed. Understand the roles of our colleagues or prospective staff. Importantly, ensure you have a sustainable support system which holds you accountable. Living a faith-based life will support your journey through the obstacles you will face.