Teachers again reject wage offer

Delegates of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) this afternoon voted to reject the latest wage offer from the Government.

Teachers across Jamaica have been staging protests as they demand a higher wage offer.

Today's vote, which was held at The Mico University College in St Andrew, came as the March 31 deadline looms for the payment of $12 billion to teachers under the new compensation scheme.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke told the House of Representatives during the Budget Debate that if the money isn't paid this month, it will take several years to do so, starting in 2024.

Some 578 ballots were issued, with 574 JTA delegates voting.

The breakdown is as follows:

Reject - 346

Accept - 227

Rejected ballot - 1

Spoilt ballots - 4

In light of the overwhelming rejection, the JTA says it will be writing to the Ministry of Finance outlining the outcome of the meeting and seeking an improved offer and a request to return to the bargaining table at the soonest possible time.

