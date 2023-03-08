Teachers vote to take 'casual leave' Thursday and Friday

Operations at public schools could be further crippled tomorrow and Friday as Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) delegates today approved a resolution for restive colleagues to take 'casual leave' on those days.

It would cap a week of protests by educators for a better wage deal from the government.

The majority of delegates supported the move during a special conference at The Mico University College in St Andrew.

A senior JTA official said a statement is to be issued shortly.

Telephone calls to senior Education Ministry officials, including portfolio minister Fayval Williams, and Acting Permanent Secretary Maureen Dwyer, went unanswered.

Earlier today, the delegates also voted to reject the latest wage offer from the government.

That vote came as the March 31 deadline looms for the payment of $12 billion to teachers under the new compensation scheme.

The teachers are pressing for more pay.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke told the House of Representatives during the Budget Debate that if the money isn't paid this month, it will take several years to do so, starting in 2024.

The Opposition People's National Party has supported the teachers' call for a better salary offer.

