'Zeco Maffia' killed in alleged confrontation with police

A man identified by police only as Zeco Maffia was killed during an alleged shootout with the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Special Operations team on Tuesday night in Portmore Lane, St Catherine.

The police say he was a reported violence producer in the Portmore Lane area.

Following an upsurge of violence, which saw at least seven persons shot in the municipality since Friday, the police team was on patrol in an unmarked vehicle when men were seen reportedly acting suspiciously.

The police requested a search, but Zeco Maffia ran, and a chase ensued.

Zeco Maffia reportedly fired at the police who returned fire, hitting him.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say a nine millimetre pistol was taken from his person.

-Corey Robinson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.