43 per cent decline in fire-related deaths

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is reporting a 43 per cent reduction in the number of fire-related deaths.

JFB Commissioner, Stewart Beckford, told JIS News that 24 persons perished in fires in 2022, compared to 42 the previous year.

“Regrettably… there were 17 adults and seven children who perished in fires. While one death is too many, we consider it a serious accomplishment to see far less deaths last year; but we are still not comfortable with these numbers,” he said.

Commissioner Beckford further informed that there was a reduction in the number of persons suffering injuries as result of fires last year.

“Forty-one injuries [excluding firefighters] were reported in 2022. There were 39 adults [30 males and nine females] and two children. Eight firefighters also received injuries. When compared to 2021, where there were 65 injuries [excluding firefighters], the numbers show a 37 per cent reduction,” Commissioner Beckford said.

He noted that firefighters being among the injured is not unusual, pointing out that “you know firefighters do face the hazard that fighting fires presents, and it's not uncommon for [them] to be injured during emergency incidents.”

“What we try to do is equip them as best as possible to lessen the possibility of them being injured,” the Fire Chief stated.

He told JIS News that 1,746 persons, including 531 children, were rendered homeless as a result of fires in 2022.

“Compared to 2021, where 1,773 persons, including 502 children, were made homeless, this represents an overall decrease of 27 or 1.5 per cent,” Commissioner Beckford said.

-JIS News

