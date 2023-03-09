Bail hearing put off for ‘Slickianna’ murder accused

Thursday's scheduled bail hearing for Rushawn Patterson, the man charged with the murder of social media influencer Aneka 'Slickianna' Townsend, has been put off to March 21 to allow his new attorneys time to review documents in the case.

During today's proceedings in the St James Circuit Court, attorney Andre Walters, who was holding on behalf of Patterson's new lawyer Dionne Meyler-Barrett, told presiding High Court Justice Andrea Thomas that they had just recently received disclosure of documents in relation to the case.

Meanwhile, the prosecution revealed that several documents were still outstanding, including the post-mortem report, the Communication Forensic and Cybercrime Unit report, and the DNA certificate.

Patterson, who was previously represented by attorney Michelle Thomas, was subsequently remanded. It has not been revealed why the defendant has changed lawyers.

Townsend's body was found floating in the sea in Reading, St James, on October 21, 2022.

A post-mortem examination determined that she was strangled, with the death occurring sometime between 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, and 9 a.m. on Friday, October 21.

According to police reports, Townsend had travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay on October 20 and was later picked up by Patterson, following which they visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guest house in St James.

Sometime during the night, an argument developed between the two, following which Townsend was strangled and her body disposed of.

- Christopher Thomas

