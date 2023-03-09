Businessman killed in Westgate Hills, St James

A businessman was shot and killed at his home in Westgate Hills, Montego Bay, St James, on Thursday morning.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Sheldon Dehaney.

The police report that about 1:00 a.m. Dehaney and his common-law-wife drove home and were about to exit their vehicle when they were pounced upon by a lone gunman.

The gunman opened fire hitting Dehaney multiple times in his neck and chest before escaping.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival Dehaney was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

