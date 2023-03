Agricultural assistant at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Kingston and St Andrew, Mark Harvey (left), and Acting Parish Manager, Kingston and St Andrew RADA, Errard Stephenson (right), present locally grown food to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home recently. Accepting the donation are (from left) Maxfield Park Children’s Home’s Assistant Manager Nellisa Asphall; Manager Renae Tuckett-Palmer and Childcare Coordinator Richard Lawrence.