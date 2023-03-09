Corporate Hands | Grace Foods energises athletes with Mighty Malt donation

Student athlete from Calabar High School, Alejandro Palmer (second left), receives a donation of Grace Mighty Malt from Olympian and Grace Foods ambassador Briana Williams on March 3, at the National Stadium during the Corporate Area Development Meet. Sharing in the presentation are Karen Willis-Mussington, senior brand manager, Grace Foods Beverages and Errol Messias, Calabar High School track and field coach. Grace Foods donated 20 cases each of their malt beverage to Calabar High School, Kingston College and Excelsior High School for being among the top-performing schools for the 2022 Issa/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletic Championships.