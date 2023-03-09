Corporate Hands | NFE increases investment in tertiary engineering/STEM scholarships

New Fortress Energy (NFE) Foundation hands over the symbolic $31-million cheque for tertiary scholarships for 68 engineering/STEM students studying at The University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI), University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) and Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) for the academic year 2022-23. From left: Verona Carter, vice-president, NFE; Professor Andrew Spencer, president, CMU; Fayval Williams, minister of education and youth; Oneil Josephs, head of the School of Engineering, UTech; and Professor Dale Webber, principal and pro-vice-chancellor, UWI.