Corporate Hands | US Embassy gives $21m to six local entities

United States Ambassador to Jamaica N. Nick Perry officially hands over approximately $21 million to six local entities through the Embassy’s Public Diplomacy Federal Awards Programme. The beneficiaries will undertake activities spanning several sectors and themes, including education, youth development, conflict resolution and animal conservation. Back row (from left): Tanikie McClarthy, JWN Foundation; Kadeem Petgrave from EDUCATOURS; Simier Lansend, EDUCATOURS; Maureen Davis-Atkinson of Creative Language-Based Learning; Prof Rosalea Hamilton, representing JWN Foundation; and Lisandra Jureidini, Creative Language-Based Learning. Front row (from left): Taneshia Stoney-Dryden of the United Way of Jamaica; Ambassador Nick Perry; and Lisa D’Oyen, Seprod Foundation.