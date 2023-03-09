Don’t be bullied, Robinson tells public sector workers

Opposition Spokesperson on Finance Julian Robinson has accused the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service of applying bullying tactics to pressure public sector workers into signing the compensation scheme by the end of March.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke on Tuesday told public sector workers who have not yet signed the compensation agreement that they could not be paid back money in the upcoming fiscal year if they fail to ink the document by March 31.

He argued that there was no space in the 2023/2024 budget to accommodate significant sums to be paid to public sector workers.

But Robinson urged the minister to set aside funds using a contingency provision in the financial year 2023/2024 budget to include amounts due to public sector workers in the current financial year.

In his contribution to the Budget Debate Thursday afternoon, Robinson recalled that a contingency provision was included in the 2022/23 budget to “support new projects which are approved for implementation under the Public Investment Management System but are not yet on the budget.

“The minister has a choice! I say to the workers fighting for their rights: don't let them rush you. Ask your questions. Seek the answers,” he said.

Robinson said that the changes under the restructuring exercise are significant for public servants and will affect their careers and earnings for years to come.

Among the complaints being made by public sector workers who have not yet inked the compensation deal are issues of equity, fairness and the basis of their reclassification, Robinson said.

According to the opposition spokesperson on finance, teachers work tirelessly and are responsible for the future of Jamaica.

He said that the impasse with teachers can be resolved through negotiation and discussion.

However, he urged the government to show respect when it sits to negotiate with teachers.

- Edmond Campbell

