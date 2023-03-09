Earth Today | Forest Trek 2023 welcomes children

THE FORESTRY Department’s annual hike, Forest Trek, returns on March 25, and this time, children 13 years and older are welcome.

“With this expansion to include children, the popular hike is now a family affair. The hike, rated as a six on the level of difficulty scale, is a 10km walk through the Bull Head Forest Reserve in Clarendon,” said a release from the agency, which has been organising the hike for 13 years.

“The expansion of the eligible age group allows more members of the family to participate in the hike, while undertaking a fun challenge together,” noted Francine Black Richards, senior director of corporate communications and marketing at the agency.

Children will need to show parental consent for their participation to be confirmed, through the completion of a waiver form by their parent or guardian that should accompany the registration form, both of which can be accessed on Forestry’s website.

“With a rating of only six on our level of difficulty scale, persons only need to be reasonably fit, and so anyone can do it. This is a trail that families can enjoy, while making wonderful memories together and learning about the forest,” Black Richards said.

All children must also be accompanied by an adult.

There is also another significant change with this year’s staging, this one concerning the implementation of the Bring Your Own Water Bottle (BYOWB) Initiative, which is geared towards reducing plastic waste at the hike site.

“Instead of single-use plastic bottles, hikers are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles which can be refilled at water fill stations to be mounted at the rest stops and the lunch area,” the release said.

CEO and Conservator of Forests Ainsley Henry affirmed that the agency’s “move away from providing water in single-use plastic bottles [at the annual hike] is in support of the Government of Jamaica’s thrust to reduce the amount of PET [polyethylene terephthalate] bottle waste generated across the country”.

PROVISIONS OFFERED

Water for hydration is among the provisions offered as part of the Forestry Department’s comprehensive hiking package at the trek. Other offerings include a guided tour, parking in Kingston with transportation to and from the hike, medical assistance, lunch and rest stops, with fruits and water along the trail.

While the agency generally manages waste generated at the trek as part of its sustainable approach in managing the forests resources, “this initiative builds on actions previously taken by the agency and is a proactive move to keep Jamaica’s forests clean and healthy, and to conserve their beauty and ecosystem services”, Henry noted.

Registration is now open online and will closes on March 10 or when the quota is reached. All individual and group participants should complete a registration and waiver form to secure a spot in the hike. The team leader of each group should submit a group registration form and waiver forms signed by each team member/guardian upon payment. Electronic signatures will not be accepted.

Forest Trek commemorates International Day of Forests (March 21) annually, and aims to increase public awareness of forests across Jamaica and encourage greater appreciation for their various benefits.

The 2023 hike will follow a 10km trail through the Bull Head Forest Reserve from Brandon Hill to Bull Head Mountain peak and ends in Reckford, Clarendon.