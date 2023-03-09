Electric vehicle importers encouraged to partner with Jamaica Fire Brigade

Electric vehicle (EV) importers are being encouraged to partner with the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) in training and sensitising firefighters on how to handle fires that may occur with these kinds of vehicles.

JFB Commissioner Stewart Beckford told JIS News that the importers can provide some guidance as the brigade continues to take active steps to adequately prepare all firefighters for these types of fires.

Unlike combustion engine vehicles, EVs are energised by an electric motor that draws current from a lithium-ion battery.

They are highly favoured because of their low maintenance and environmentally friendly nature.

Beckford is concerned that while the JFB is versed in dealing with vehicles powered by petrol, fires in EVs can pose a challenge.

“All our firefighters, including me, are likely to respond to incidents involving these vehicles and when we get there, we need to know exactly what to do,” he said.

“What we do not want is to turn up at a scene and [we are unaware] that it is an EV, and we take the wrong action. This is not your regular motor vehicle fire; water will not suffice. You have to employ foam to put out this [kind of] fire,” Beckford added.

The commissioner said approximately 49 JFB personnel have already been prepared to extinguish fires in EVs.

However, with more EVs expected to come into Jamaica, training will continue over time.

This is especially so as the Government has implemented measures to make EVs more affordable to Jamaicans as the country transitions from a high dependence on petroleum for motor vehicles.

