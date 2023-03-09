FFK, insurance partners install handwash facilities in early-childhood schools

Students of Rectory Basic School in May Pen queue up to use their new handwash station, as Kay-Ann Winter (centre), business development officer at GK General Insurance, demonstrates how to wash hands properly. Looking on (from left): Fraser Fontaine and Kong Limited’s (FFK) Vice-President of Marketing, Dale Wanliss, and President Gerard Fontaine. In commemoration of its 50th anniversary, FFK, in collaboration with its insurance partners, installed two hand wash/sanitisation units in 27 early-childhood schools across the island.