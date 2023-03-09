Gangster who urinated in courtroom to return to court in relation to the incident

The Clansman-One Don gangster who stunned the Home Circuit Court last week when he urinated inside the courtroom is to appear in court on March 15, to indicate why he should not be charged for contempt.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes advised Ted Prince yesterday following the completion of the trial, that he should show up in court with his lawyer "bright and early".

The 28-year-old lawbreaker is one of 15 gang members convicted under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisation) Act, including Andre Blackman Bryan, who was convicted for leadership of a criminal organisation.

Prince, one of the gang's foot soldiers, was seen on a video link monitor in court two peeing in a corner.

Before the shocking development, Chief Justice Sykes was alerted that Prince wanted to speak, but shortly after, he was seen jumping over the bench and going into the corner.

Police personnel then told the judge that Prince wanted to use the bathroom and the trial was adjourned.

Prince, while being escorted from the courtroom, was overheard saying, "If me wah come inna paper mi nuh care. [Urinate] inna dat, me nuh care."

The Gleaner was told that Prince had repeatedly asked the police officers to seek permission for him to use the bathroom, but was told to wait as the trial would break soon.

