Man charged for murder of 9-y-o Hanover schoolgirl

The police have charged the ex-boyfriend of the mother of nine-year-old schoolgirl Nikita Noel who was killed outside her home in Kew district, Lucea.

Omar Green was charged with murder today.

He is scheduled to go to court on March 14.

Speaking with The Gleaner, the girl's mother Nordia Edwards welcomed the development and said that she wants the accused to face the death penalty.

Nikita was reported missing by her mother on February 1 after she did not return home from school at Esher Primary.

A search was launched and her body was later discovered in bushes near her home.

Green was subsequently taken into custody in connection with the case.

- Hopeton Bucknor

