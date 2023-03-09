Man shot and killed in Longville Park, Clarendon

A man was shot dead along Anthurium Avenue in Longville Park, Clarendon, on Wednesday.

Police have identified the deceased as 30-year-old Ryan Folks, also known as 'Tyrone' and 'Tall Man', of Farm, Effortville, in the parish.

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., residents heard several loud explosions and summoned the police. On their arrival, Folks was found along the roadway with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While a suspect is yet to be identified, the police theorise Folks' demise stems from his involvement in criminal activities.

The Gleaner understands that he was released from prison in 2020 after serving 18 months for being in possession an illegal firearm.

The murder has caused worry for residents of Longville Park as one of the country's most notorious gangsters, Nesta 'Bigga Crime' Morrison, was shot and killed in the community by security forces a month ago.

Since the incident, the police have raised an alarm, imploring residents to be more vigilant, citing the migration of criminals to relatively peaceful communities.

