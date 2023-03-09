Mentally-ill man chopped to death along MoBay's Hip Strip

The Barnett Street police in St James are seeking the help of members of the public in identifying a man who is believed to be of unsound mind, who was killed along a section of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the victim, who is of dark complexion and believed to be in his early thirties, was clad in a yellow T-shirt, black jeans pants and a pair of black slippers.

Reports are that about 6:25 a.m., a team of officers were on patrol along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard when they stumbled upon the body of the unidentified man, with what appeared to be multiple chop wounds.

The victim was lying on his back.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

- Hopeton Bucknor

