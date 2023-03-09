MOE tells school administrators to take action against protesting teachers

Protesting teachers could be hit with deductions from their salaries and leave entitlements as well as other forms of disciplinary action based on a circular sent by the Ministry of Education to school administrators.

In the circular to regional directors, school board chairmen and principals, the ministry said it was aware of the actions being taken by some teachers in light of the unsettled wage negotiations.

These actions include sit-ins, go slow, absence from school as well as demonstrations during the work day.

However, it said "the ministry has not been formally advised by the Jamaica Teachers' Association of any industrial action being taken by the Union" which would have allowed it the opportunity to guide parents and students, thereby ensure continued learning.

"Therefore, the recent conduct of some teachers is of concern and requires immediate administrative oversight guided by the Education Regulations, 1980," it continued.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The ministry urged board chairmen to ensure that school administrators take the necessary steps to properly document leave taken by teachers during the period of disruption.

It also pointed to Regulation 19 (3) which states that “A member of staff who is absent without leave and whose explanation of absence is unacceptable to the board, through the principal, may be liable to a loss of salary in respect of the period of absence.”

The ministry said sick leave for a period exceeding three consecutive school days must be supported by a medical certificate and that, ordinarily, casual leave should be applied for before it is taken.

The ministry further stated that "where a teacher reports to work and has signed the attendance register as being present for the school day, that teacher is expected to carry out his/her duties" and "where this is not done, the teacher may be deemed to have neglected his or her duties for which disciplinary actions can be taken."

"To deny students access to school is a breach of policy and to dismiss them from school without proper notice and sufficient time for parents to make preparation to receive their children is unacceptable and may endanger our students," the ministry continued.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.