Police foil burglary in Guy's Hill, two men held

The Guy's Hill police in St Catherine have arrested two men in connection with a burglary at a bar in the community.

Reports are that about 5:30 a.m. Thursday the police were responding to reports of burglary when they saw a car parked suspiciously in the vicinity of the bar.

The vehicle was checked and a claw bar and other items were found.

Three men were discovered in the process of robbing the bar and two were held while one managed to elude the police.

The police say the names of those in custody are being withheld pending further investigation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They say the men are of Kingston addresses.

Meanwhile, Reports are that a series of burglaries at businesses, especially bars, have been plaguing the community in recent months.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.