Three killed in separate incidents in St James on Wednesday

The St James police are reporting that three men were shot and killed in separate incidents in just under 12 hours on Wednesday.

The men, who are all from St James, have been identified as 33-year-old Sean Porter, otherwise called 'Crics', a bartender of Cornwall Courts; 22-year-old Derrick Ellis, unemployed, of Shanty Town in Norwood; and 37-year-old Jermaine Hood, otherwise called 'Pinchers', unemployed, of Pelle Drive in Flanker.

Porter was shot and killed by a lone gunman about 9:00 a.m., on Wednesday, while he and his common-law-wife were at home in Cornwall Courts.

About 7:15 p.m., Ellis was sitting on his veranda in Shanty Town, Norwood, when he was ambushed and shot by unknown assailants, while Hood was gunned down about twenty-minutes later, while talking on his cellular phone along Pelle Drive.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.