Wanted man killed in police operation

A wanted man was shot and killed in a police operation in West Kingston this afternoon.

He is Kearon 'Kadula' Angus, who had eluded capture for some time.

The police had reported that the 31-year-old was wanted for a double murder.

Details of the incident have not yet been released by the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.