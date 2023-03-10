COVID-19 not yet over, PAHO warns

WASHINGTON, CMC – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is calling for countries in the Americas, including the Caribbean, to strengthen surveillance and bridge gaps in the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination coverage to end the emergency and better prepare for future health crises.

PAHO Director General, Dr Jarbas Barbosa, made the call as the pandemnic, linked to millions of deaths and infections worldwide, entered its third year.

Over the past three years, the Americas had over 190.3 million COVID-19 cases and over 2.9 million deaths, accounting for 25 and 43 per cent of the global total respectively.

“The pandemic underscored that no country or organisation in the world was fully prepared for the impact of this pandemic,” Barbosa told a news conference, adding this includes the Americas, which is a region “marked by inequities.”

The PAHO director said currently incidence rates are 20-30 times lower than a year ago, but “while we are not totally out of the woods, we are in a much better place.”

He highlighted the key role PAHO played in helping countries, including building and strengthening the COVID-19 Genomic Surveillance Regional Network, which is key to tracking the evolution of the virus, as well as monitoring for other pathogens with pandemic potential, including avian flu.

Over the past three years, the network has facilitated the uploading of more than 580,000 sequences from Latin America and the Caribbean into global databases.

Barbosa also spoke of the role PAHO played in acquiring COVID-19 vaccine and “mobilising over 160 million doses through COVAX and helping the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean roll out more than 1.3 billion vaccine doses in less than two years.”

But, he acknowledged that despite these achievements, “COVID-19 is still with us and the virus has yet to settle into a predictable pattern.

“Throughout the last month, we have seen more than 1.5 million new cases and 17,000 deaths. We cannot be complacent,” he warned.

