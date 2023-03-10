Entertainer 'Unknown Gringo' killed in Trelawny

The Trelawny police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of entertainer Unknown Gringo in Rock District, Trelawny, on Friday morning.

The 39-year-old, whose real name is Frantz Morris, also goes by the name 'Franchino', and is of Retreat Heights in Falmouth, Trelawny.

It is reported that about 12:30 a.m., Morris was sitting in his Toyota Crown motor car at a location in Rock District, when he was pounced upon by two armed men and shot to death.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Morris was discovered in the driver's seat of the vehicle with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

- Hopeton Bucknor

