Fines under Country Fires Act to be revised

Fines under the Country Fires Act are to be revised as part of measures to stem increasing incidents of bush fires islandwide, resulting from human activity.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, during a press briefing on Thursday at the Ministry in St Andrew.

McKenzie expressed concern about the increase in the number of bushfires occurring.

Data from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) show that, since the start of 2023, there have been 1,968 recorded bushfires.

This represented a significant increase over the figure for the corresponding period in 2022, which recorded an overall total of 3,518 bushfires.

McKenzie noted that “it is at a point where there is serious cause for concern”.

“We have seen an increase in the amount of bushfires this year than ever before. Ninety-nine per cent of these bushfires are caused by human error, either burning of garbage or trying to clear fields, farmers burning out lands, and persons smoking and throwing away the [cigarette] butt, [and] that has created major concern. I want to urge the country to be responsible at this time. This is not the time for us to ignore the various warnings,” he said.

McKenzie reiterated that it is a criminal offence to light fires that can negatively impact the environment and pose a potential threat to life and property.

The Minister said while it is a criminal offence, the associated fine is about $2,000. As such, he indicated that “we will be looking to have those fines revisited.

“We are definitely going to be looking at that, because a lot of fires have been set and persons just walk away scot-free,” he emphasised.

Under the Country Fires Act, persons who intend to set fire to trash on any land, must give seven days' notice to the officer or subofficer in charge of the nearest police station and the occupiers of all adjoining properties within a half-mile radius.

Persons are also required to clear open space of at least 15 feet in width around the material to be burnt and remove all inflammable material.

Additionally, persons leaving fires they have lit unattended, before it is thoroughly extinguished, will be deemed guilty of a breach.

