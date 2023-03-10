Jamaica Customs to equip officers with body cameras

Over 100 customs officers will have to wear body cameras when dealing with the public.

The Jamaica Customs Agency has indicated that it intends to deploy the devices in the upcoming fiscal year.

The agency says the first-of-its-kind initiative is expected to provide a more accurate record of encounters with customers, foster improved relations, increase transparency, and improve the quality of evidence collected for decision-making.

Customs CEO/Commissioner, Velma Ricketts Walker, who made the disclosure at a meeting recently, highlighted the importance of the initiative to delivering the agency's core values.

"Jamaica Customs, as a law enforcement agency, fully embraces greater accountability and transparency in our operations, interactions, and engagements with our importing and exporting publics, as well as air passengers," Ricketts Walker noted.

"To this end,” she added, “we see the use of the body worn cameras as a useful tool to further enhance our ability to gather information, review…as well as provide evidence for investigation where necessary."

Walker also reiterated that the inclusion of body worn cameras will help to build trust with the agency's stakeholders.

She further stated that, to maintain the integrity of the process, an "organised and structured policy has been developed to govern the use of the body worn cameras, with the appropriate legislative support and appreciation for data collection."

Recently, there has been a call for increased digital recording during interactions between law enforcement officers and the public.

In response, other local law enforcement organisations have already adopted this technology to improve the quality of policing.

