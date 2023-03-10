Manchester man charged for November 2021 murder of Portmore woman

The police have now charged a man for the November 2021 shooting death of a woman at her home in Portmore, St Catherine.

Charged with murder, possession of prohibited weapon, and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 26-year-old George Reid district in Manchester construction worker Marcus Mitchell.

A court date for him is being finalised.

He was arrested in January and was later charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Fifty-eight-year-old June Stone of Passagefort Drive in Portmore was murdered on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 6:40 p.m., the woman was at home when Mitchell entered the premises and opened gunfire hitting her in the head.

The police were summoned and Stone was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Following an intensive investigation, Mitchell was arrested more than a year later.

