One dead, three injured in Golden Spring shooting

Four persons have been shot, one fatally, in Golden Spring, St Andrew.

A soldier and his wife are among the injured.

The four were among persons at an ice cream shop when gunmen attacked.

The shop's owner is among the injured persons taken to hospital.

The police are probing the incident.

