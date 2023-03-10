Pistol seized in snap raid in Denham Town

A team of officers assigned to the Denham Town police seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a snap raid along Bread Lane, Denham Town in Kingston on Thursday.

The police say about 11:30 p.m., they were on operation in the area when a group of men scattered upon seeing them.

The area was searched and a black and silver Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing eleven cartridges was found on the ground beside a tree.

The police say no one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

